Research Season Concludes for Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

BARNSTABLE – The 2023 research season has been completed for the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, as they continued supporting scientific research, improving public safety, and educating the community.

Dr. Gregory Skomal of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, working with the Conservancy, tagged 34 white sharks off Cape Cod during 22 research trips conducted from July through late October.

Since the DMF began its tagging program, 304 individual white sharks have been tagged off the coast of Cape Cod.

For the second year, the Conservancy has been using drone technology to collect video footage of white sharks in Cape Cod waters.

The footage collected is being used to investigate potential relationships between environmental conditions and predatory behavior, and to evaluate the potential efficacy of a frequently proposed shark surveillance measure.

Members of the AWSC team also attended the White Sharks Global conference in Port Lincoln, Australia, in November.

“The conference provided a valuable opportunity to share information with the international white shark science community about ongoing research and education programs and learn from scientists working at other white shark hotspots around the world,” said Megan Winton, AWSC Senior Scientist.

“The last white shark focused conference was held in 2010, just as Cape Cod was emerging as a new hotspot,” Winton said.

Winton presented on her population estimate that was published earlier this year, and Kristen Smith, AWSC Community Engagement Manager, presented on the Conservancy’s STEM-based initiative for girls interested in shark science.