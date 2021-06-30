You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Researchers Track Great White Sharks to Keep Public Safe

June 30, 2021

A great white shark.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Experts say the best way to avoid great white shark attacks in Cape Cod waters is to figure out where the sharks like to hang out and when they are there.

Marine biologists from the state of Massachusetts and the nonprofit Atlantic White Shark Conservancy held a news conference Tuesday to outline some of the ways they’re trying to detect patterns in shark movement and habits.

The goal is to keep beachgoers informed and safe.

Sharks are drawn to the region by seals, their favorite meal.

The sharks are tracked in a variety of ways, including with acoustic tags.

By Mark Pratt, Associated Press

