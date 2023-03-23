Reservations Open For 2023 White Shark Expeditions

CHATHAM – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is now accepting reservations for its private white shark charters for the upcoming summer season.

The popular attraction brings passengers up close to observe white sharks in their natural habitat while being educated about the Conservancy’s efforts to study and protect the species.

Trips last 2.5 to 3 hours and are guided by a spotter pilot aircraft and a naturalist with the Conservancy.

Participants are encouraged to help Conservancy staff add shark sightings to the Sharktivity app by using a hydrophone to determine if the shark has been tagged.

“Our private white shark charters provide an incredible opportunity to witness these magnificent apex predators in their natural habitat and to learn about AWSC’s efforts to study the species,” said Cynthia Wigren, CEO and co-founder of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

“The charters book up far in advance, so we highly recommend that reservations be made as soon as possible to ensure the best selection of preferred dates and times.”

One-hour receiver tours are also offered in a collaboration between the Conservancy and Chatham Bars Inn Resort and Spa, in which passengers are brought out to Chatham harbor and its seal populated sandbars where they are given the opportunity to bring up a shark receiver and analyze the data to determine if tagged sharks have recently come through the area.

Charters operate every day from July 5 to October 15, weather permitting.

Total cost is $2,500 for up to six passengers.

Receiver excursion tickets are $80 per person.

To learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter