‘Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin’ Presented by Cape Symphony

HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony will pay tribute to Aretha Franklin at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center with “Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin” this month.

Led by Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak alongside three vocalists, the orchestra will perform the music of Franklin including “Natural Woman” and “Chain of Fools”.

“Aretha Franklin was of course a true legend, and her songs are not just memorable but also timeless, crossing over from gospel and soul to R&B and rock and roll,” said Pak.

The performances will take place on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 at 3:00 p.m.

This program will also include “Amazing Grace”, “I Never Loved a Man”, “Think”, and more from Aretha Franklin who was named to the top 10 greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone.

Franklin was also the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“With amazing singers to bring her hits from across the decades to life, this will be an extraordinarily fun show!” Jung-Ho Pak said.

The musicians of the orchestra will be joined on stage by Corwyn Hodge, who has appeared in The Lion King, and Grease and has performed with Tony Bennett, Prince, Bruno Mars, and Justin Timberlake.

Students ages six to 22 years old are eligible for 50% off individual ticket prices to all Cape Symphony concerts.