You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Retiree, Business, and Laborer Organizations Endorse Crocker

Retiree, Business, and Laborer Organizations Endorse Crocker

October 29, 2020

CENTERVILLE – Second Barnstable State Representative Will Crocker (R-Centerville) has been endorsed by a number of statewide organizations in his re-election bid.

Mass Retirees, the National Federation of Independent Business, and the Massachusetts and Northern New England Laborers’ District Council praised the Republican for his work in dealing with small businesses, retired residents, and the working class.

Crocker, who is running against Democratic nominee Kip Diggs in the general election, thanked the organizations for their support.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 