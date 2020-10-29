Retiree, Business, and Laborer Organizations Endorse Crocker

CENTERVILLE – Second Barnstable State Representative Will Crocker (R-Centerville) has been endorsed by a number of statewide organizations in his re-election bid.

Mass Retirees, the National Federation of Independent Business, and the Massachusetts and Northern New England Laborers’ District Council praised the Republican for his work in dealing with small businesses, retired residents, and the working class.

Crocker, who is running against Democratic nominee Kip Diggs in the general election, thanked the organizations for their support.