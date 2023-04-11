Right Whale Remains Entangled After Second Rescue Attempt

PROVINCETOWN – On Tuesday, April 4, a Marine Animal Entanglement Response team from the Center For Coastal Studies attempted to disentangle North Atlantic Right Whale #4545 from a dangerous disentanglement in the waters off the eastern shores of Wellfleet.

The operation removed about 100 feet of rope from the entangled whale over the course of several hours, but the whale remains caught within the most lethal portions of the entanglement.

The attempt was the second effort made over the course of a week to rescue the young female, who was first seen entangled beyond the reach of rescuers in February.

When the whale was next seen in late March, the entanglement had become significantly more life-threatening, with heavy line through the whale’s mouth and wrapped tightly around her body.

A rescue attempt on March 29 removed over 200 feet of rope and managed to attach a satellite telemetry buoy to the remaining rope to further track the whale’s movements before poor sea conditions forced rescuers to halt their efforts and return to shore.

Rescue teams remain on the lookout for #4545, whose whereabouts are currently unknown.

The loss of the young female would be a further blow to the critically endangered species, as scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimate there are fewer than 70 breeding females left.

The Center For Coastal Studies is asking boaters to report any entanglements of whales, sea turtles, and marine animals to the MAER team at 1-800-900-3622, or the US Coast Guard at VHF 16.

