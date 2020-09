YARMOUTH – Road work will begin in Yarmouth starting on Monday, September 28.

National Grid will be doing milling and paving work along White’s Path, between Station Avenue and North Main Street, as well as Great Western Road.

Police details will be present to direct traffic, but drivers are still advised to proceed with caution and at reduced speeds.

Work is scheduled to occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and be done each day through Friday, October 2.