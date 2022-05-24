You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sandwich Road Work Resumes May 31

Sandwich Road Work Resumes May 31

May 24, 2022

SANDWICH – Main Street in Sandwich is set to undergo more work starting on Tuesday, May 31.

Top course paving will be carried out by work crews at two spots: Main Street’s intersection with Route 6A as well as its intersection with River Street.

This comes following work along Main Street that occurred in April.

Work will begin at 6:30 a.m., and access will be limited while construction is underway. Full access will be available after the project is done. Drivers are advised to proceed through the area carefully and to seek alternate routes if possible.

