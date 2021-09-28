You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Road Work to Delay Traffic at Parker River Bridge in Yarmouth

September 28, 2021

COURTESY OF THE U.S. FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE: The Parkers River Bridge in Yarmouth.

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth officials are telling motorists to expect travel delays at the Parkers River Bridge this week. 

Ongoing construction activities will likely delay traffic Tuesday and Wednesday at the bridge area on Route 28 in Yarmouth.

Officials said that traffic will be alternating throughout the day from 7 am through 4 pm.

The road work is expected to be completed in the two day span, weather permitting. 

Town officials said that police details will be on site at all times for traffic control and public assistance. 

Questions on the construction may be directed to the town’s Department of Public Works Administration office at (508) 398 2231 ext. 1511.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


