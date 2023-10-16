Roads in Marconi Area Closing for Paving

WELLFLEET – The roads around the Marconi Wireless Site and Marconi Beach Road in Wellfleet will be repaved, resurfaced, and restriped, beginning Tuesday, October 17, starting at 6 a.m.

The park will temporarily close Marconi Station Site Road from park headquarters to the parking lot at the Marconi Site for up to three days to allow for the work to be done.

During that period, the road will be closed off to the public and will not be accessible to vehicles, bicyclists, or pedestrians.

Repaving and closures are expected to start on Marconi Beach Road following completion of the Marconi Station Site Road.

On days when a road is closed, the road will be open after 5 p.m. and on weekends during this work period.

The repaving is weather dependent, and rain can cause delays.

To check the status of the road work, including if the roads are closed, visit the park’s website.