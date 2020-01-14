Rounseville Named Assistant Town Administrator in Dennis

DENNIS – Greg Rounseville has been named as the assistant town administrator of Dennis after a unanimous approval from the board of selectmen.

Now reporting to Town Administrator Elizabeth Sullivan, Rounseville has worked for the town for over two decades, recently serving as the deputy director of the public works department.

“Greg expressed his strong desire in his candidacy, and he is an impressive candidate who is more than qualified and ready to assume the assistant town administrator responsibilities,” Sullivan told selectmen last week.

The position had been open since July. Rounseville, who was the lone finalist, will be earning a starting annual salary of $125,000.

Rounseville thanked those who have supported him throughout the years and expressed optimism moving forward.

“I look forward to working with all of you in this new role,” he said, “and I hope I can meet up with your expectations.”

Rounseville, a graduate from Suffolk University, takes over for Taylor Cobb.