Route 28 Hyannis East Sewer Expansion Project Picks Up Monday

HYANNIS – Starting Monday, construction crews will be performing sewer-related work on Route 28 in Hyannis. Officials said the work will not require excavation of the roadway, but a single-direction detour for westbound traffic will be necessary to safely complete the work.

The project is anticipated to take the full week and work will occur during the hours of 8:30AM to 5:00PM, weather permitting.

Businesses on Route 28 will remain accessible during construction via posted detours along with traffic control.

Motorists should expect delays, said town officials.