MASHPEE – Road work along Route 151 in Mashpee will begin April 3, prompting a closure.

The stretch of Route 151 between the Mashpee Rotary and Job’s Fishing Road will be shut to traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 12.

The road will reopen when work finishes each day.

During construction hours, drivers are advised to follow posted signs for detours.