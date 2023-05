SOUTH ORLEANS – Construction in South Orleans at the intersection of Route 39 and Route 28 will continue through the next week and a half, according to town officials.

Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, with the exception of Friday, May 19–construction will wrap up at 3:30 p.m. that day. Those hours will be in effect through Wednesday, May 24.

Drivers are advised to be aware of slowdowns and detours in the area as the work continues.