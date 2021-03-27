Sagamore Bridge Maintenance, Lane Closures to Start in April

SAGAMORE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that maintenance work will begin along the Sagamore Bridge on April 12.

Steel structures and the bridge’s lighting system will be worked on by crews.

Two lanes will be closed and one lane of traffic will be open in both directions.

Crews will be working on the project 24 hours a day until it is complete. Currently, the Army Corps of Engineers projects that the project will be done before Memorial Day weekend.

Drivers are advised to be mindful of likely traffic delays during peak morning and afternoon travel times.