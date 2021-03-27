You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sagamore Bridge Maintenance, Lane Closures to Start in April

Sagamore Bridge Maintenance, Lane Closures to Start in April

March 27, 2021

SAGAMORE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that maintenance work will begin along the Sagamore Bridge on April 12.

Steel structures and the bridge’s lighting system will be worked on by crews.

Two lanes will be closed and one lane of traffic will be open in both directions.

Crews will be working on the project 24 hours a day until it is complete. Currently, the Army Corps of Engineers projects that the project will be done before Memorial Day weekend.

Drivers are advised to be mindful of likely traffic delays during peak morning and afternoon travel times.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


