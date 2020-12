FALMOUTH – As 2020 winds down, The Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands are advising local residents of their end-of-year campaign.

Money raised during the campaign will aid the organization with their outreach efforts in order to help those going through a crisis.

Donations are tax deductible, and they are being accepted until December 31 for the end-of-year campaign. For more information, visit the Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands’ website by clicking here.