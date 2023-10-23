Sandwich Announces Road Closures To Accommodate Road Paving

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich has announced that town contractor Lawrence Lynch Corp. will be performing top course paving at a pair of locations in the coming week.

Paving is scheduled on Tuesday, October 24 at 6:30 am on Sea Meadow Drive, followed by paving on Wednesday, October 25 at 6:30 am on West Meetinghouse Road, pending favorable weather.

Roadways will be closed to traffic and access to area homes restricted as hot mix asphalt paving is performed at both locations, as hot mix paving Is temperature dependent and requires a cooling period to achieve maximum effect.

Access to area homes will be restored once work is complete.

Residents and commuters are advised to plan accordingly, alter arrangements, and notify private contractors to respect access restrictions as work is ongoing.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter