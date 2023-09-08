Sandwich Arts Alliance Moves Into Historic Town Hall

SANDWICH – The former town offices within the Sandwich Historic Town Hall are welcoming a new resident as the Sandwich Arts Alliance moves into its new home on 130 Main Street.

The non-profit begins a three-year lease approved by the town and its voters, who chose to repurpose the 200-square-foot space after the town relocated its offices to their current location at 100 Route 6A in November 2022.

The new headquarters will feature an art gallery, classroom space, gift shop, and bookstore to aid the Alliance in its mission to cultivate and support artistic events and programming within the area, such as the upcoming 2023 Porchfest, to be held on September 16 from 1 to 4 pm.

As the oldest continuously operated seat of government in Massachusetts, the historic town hall is a centerpiece of the Glass House Historic District, one of two designated cultural districts on the Cape.

“This is a dream come true for many who have long desired to create a cultural center in the heart of Sandwich Village,” said Katherine Aubin, President of the SAA.

“We’ve been looking for the perfect place for over 18 months to grow all of our initiatives under one larger roof,” she said.

“Expanding our studio space allows us to better fulfill our mission, attract even more talented instructors, and to support our local artists’ success in their creative endeavors.”

To learn more about upcoming events at the Sandwich Arts Alliance, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter