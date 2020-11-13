Sandwich Arts Alliance PorchFest Celebrates Music Virtually

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Arts Alliance PorchFest has moved to a virtual format this year featuring pre-recorded and live performances from music artists.

The event will features eight different Sandwich Arts Alliance acoustic artists performing four half-hour sets each night via prerecorded Zoom conferences and Facebook livestreams.

The performers include Bill Black, Tony DiSavino, Leslie Gage, Dawna Hammers, Kathleen Healy, Liam Kelly, and Nils Soderberg, with event manager and singer-songwriter Kim Moberg kicking off the festival and livestreaming during the event.

“Every single artist gives such a wonderful, professional performance. It’s not going to be an event anyone wants to miss,” said Moberg.

The artists’ performances have been recorded in front of a set fashioned into that of a porch crafted by members of the SAA’s Visual Arts group for the event.

This will be the Sandwich Arts Alliance’s fifth year of presenting the PorchFest.

Moberg said that amid a year hit hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she is pleased to be bringing music to the community to generate positivity.

“Music is healing and people are totally missing live music this year,” said Moberg.

“As a musician, I’ve been doing my own livestreaming. And when I do, I get all these wonderful notes and comments saying ‘Thank you so much, we’re stuck here at home and to be connected through music again is really such a gift’. That’s why it was so important for us to try and get that out there this year.”

The event is free, though the Sandwich Arts Alliance said that donations are appreciated.

To access the eight porches, audience members can visit the SAA website or the Sandwich Community Television site. It will also be airing on each performing artist’s Facebook page, as well as the SAA’s Facebook page.

The performances will be held November 14 and 15 from 6 to 8 pm.