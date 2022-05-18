Sandwich Community Invited to Substance Use Disorders Forum

SANDWICH – A forum to support residents in Sandwich for topics related to substance use disorders will be held at the Sandwich Public Library on Wednesday, May 25.

Concerns and comments from citizens regarding opioid use, fatalities due to drugs, and more will be heard as attendees aim to work towards solutions to the issue.

Local government, law enforcement, education, and community leaders will be on hand to provide their insight and experiences.

A coalition dedicated to substance use could be created through this meeting; to date, Sandwich is the only Upper Cape town that does not have a dedicated coalition, according to the National Institutes of Health and their HEALing Communities Study program.

The forum will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. To learn more about the HEALing program, click here.