Sandwich Library Plans Temporary Relocation

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Public Library and their staff are preparing to reopen at a temporary site later in November.

As their Main Street location will be undergoing interior renovations, services will be transitioned to the Sand Hill Community Center along Dewey Avenue for the time being.

Offerings old and new will be provided to the public at the temporary site, which library staffers are anticipating will open the week of Monday, November 16.

The Main Street location is slated to reopen early next summer.