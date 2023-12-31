Sandwich Real Estate Market Continues To Experience Rising Home Values Despite Drop In Sales

SANDWICH – Sandwich real estate sales have slowed, but prices remain high, according to recent numbers released by the Sandwich Board of Assessors.

The average value of a single-family home in Sandwich went up 11.6% from last year to $667,300.

The average price of a condominium rose at an even sharper rate of 19.5% to just under $389,700.

Town officials said some areas will see sizable value increases, while this year’s tax rate will fall to $10.80 per thousand, compared to $11.50 per thousand last year, meaning the average tax-payer will see a minor increase in their tax bill.

This year also saw record home sales in places like Nantucket, where a home with a harbor view sold for $38 million.

Due to the market’s impact on real estate tax bills, residents with questions regarding their property values can contact the Sandwich Assessing Department for data and info regarding the valuation process.

Figures for fiscal year 2024 were calculated using sales data from the 2022 calendar year.