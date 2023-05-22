You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sandwich Road Work Begins Tuesday

May 22, 2023

SANDWICH – Drainage improvements on West Meetinghouse Road in Sandwich will begin on Tuesday, May 23. 

Officials said that delays should be expected during the duration of the work. 

The following is the full statement from the Town of Sandwich:

Please be advised that drainage improvements on West Meetinghouse Road are anticipated to begin Tuesday May 23, 2023, per the attached map. 

Delivery of materials and other preliminary activities may occur prior to that time.  

Access to area homes will be maintained but may be delayed while the work is ongoing. 

Full access will be restored at the end of each day.  

RJ Roy & Sons, Inc. is the General Contractor responsible for the project:  

