Sandwich Skate Park and Pickleball Courts Finish Construction

SANDWICH – Construction crews have recently finished work on a new skate park and pickleball complex in Sandwich that is planning to open next week.

The Oak Crest Park complex includes a total of six pickleball courts and two tennis courts alongside the large skate park with multiple ramps and navigational features.

As landscaping continues, the surrounding area will eventually contain walking trails and a parking lot.

“It has come out amazing. New Line Skateparks and Cape and Islands Tennis each, in their own parts, did amazing work. We couldn’t be happier,” said Recreation Director Guy Boucher.

“This all kind of spurred from the sadness of having to close our previous skate park. The selectmen, the town manager, the town in general, all kind of rallied around that and promised to rebuild and build something better.”

The skate park can open as long as skaters and bikers in the park wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Tennis and pickleball play, however, has been restricted by the state due to COVID-19 and the recreation department is still waiting on confirmation from officials on when games can resume.

“We’re looking forward to a great summer. I can’t wait to get this park open. We’re sad we can’t do a big grand opening at this time. Once we can gather together in groups, our plan is to have a big party out there and really open it up right. Give the people that helped get it open and get it to this point the recognition they deserve as well,” said Boucher.

The complex will connect with the surrounding Boyden Farm Conservation Lands and the recreation department’s home of the Oakcrest Cove campus.

Boucher said that this area would make a great attraction and draw in travelers from all over as more and more is added to it, including the new skate park and courts.