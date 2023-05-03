Sandwich Voting Locations Updated Ahead of Election

SANDWICH – Sandwich officials are reminding residents that polling locations have changed prior to the Town Election on Thursday, May 4.

Voting is no longer occurring at schools within the town. Those in Precincts 1, 2, and 3 will report to the Corpus Christi Parish Hall in East Sandwich.

Meanwhile, Precinct 4, 5, and 6 voters will cast their ballots at the Center for Active Living along Quaker Meetinghouse Road.

Races for spots on the town’s Board of Health, Planning Board, and School Committee will be contested on Election Day.

A ballot question related to the Sandwich Police Department’s enrollment in a civil service statute at the state level–which deals with matters like promotions and terminations–will be considered.

If passed, the measure would revoke Sandwich’s acceptance of the statue for the patrol officer rank going forward.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.