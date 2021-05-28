Saturday’s Figawi Race Postponed to Sunday

NANTUCKET – Figawi race officials said that due to adverse weather conditions, Saturday’s race has been postponed to Sunday.

They said that they intend to race Sunday as long as the weather permits it, though they will be monitoring conditions.

Participants and spectators will be updated by 6 pm Saturday on the status of Sunday’s race, said officials.

Sunday events will include the long distance PHRF Pursuit Race with a 10 start time off the Hyannisport Jetty.

Spectators will be able to watch from Kalmus Beach as the boats make their way out to the start line between 8 am and 10 am.

Other events, including the Figawi Committee’s official opening of the 50th Annual Race Weekend are continuing without issue.