School Districts Receive Record Funding from State

HYANNIS – The state Joint Committee on Ways and Means recently announced an agreement on local aid spending for school systems across the Commonwealth.

The finalized agreement includes Chapter 70 spending to aid local school districts, funding for the first year of the Student Opportunity Act, the creation of a fund for schools with low enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and funding for Unrestricted General Government Aid.

Chapter 70 will receive $5.5 billion, which would include money for the Student Opportunity Act.

The funding is also an increase of $219.6 million from the 2021 fiscal year.

For schools hit hard by the pandemic, $40 million in funds have been made available.

“When I met with State Sen. Michael Rodrigues, Chair of the Committee on Ways and Means, I urged him to fund the Student Opportunity Act for the 2022 fiscal year. Education funding is more important now than ever, as we have seen that COVID exacerbates disparities in achievement amongst our students,” said Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran (D-Famouth).

“I am so gratified to see that Senate Chair Rodrigues, House Chair State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz and their colleagues on the Ways and Means Committee have committed to providing our schools with the resources they need to continue to offer the high-quality education that our students deserve. This record-breaking funding to our local school districts will make an immense difference for educational outcomes in our school systems.”

In her district, schools are scheduled to receive $75,614,065 in aid through Chapter 70 funding.

This includes $5,268,883 for Bourne, $6,871,209 for Falmouth, $7,226,188 for Sandwich and $3,285,088 for Upper Cape Cod.

Plymouth schools will receive $26,600,787.