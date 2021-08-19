Sea Scallop Research Program Seeks Proposals

HYANNIS – NOAA Fisheries is soliciting proposals for the 2022-2023 Sea Scallop Research Set-Aside Program, in coordination with the New England Fishery Management Council.

Approved applications are awarded pounds of scallops that have been set aside to pay for research experiments.

No federal funds are provided for research.

The New England Fishery Management Council sets the priorities for the research, and NOAA Fisheries administers the competition, oversees awarded projects and set-aside harvest activities.

The programs are designed to inform resource management decision and improve stock assessments.

Proposals are evaluated for scientific merit and relevance to scallop fishery management.

For more information on the program and how to apply, visit the research webpage.