Sen. Moran Forms Group To Watch Bourne Rotary Project

BOURNE – Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran is reconvening a regional stakeholder group which oversaw last year’s maintenance projects on the Cape Cod Canal bridges.

Now, the group will focus on the Bourne Bridge Rotary upgrade.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation recently shared plans with the Bourne Select Board about the plan to make the rotary safer for vehicles by restriping the rotary to indicate there are two lanes, and adding a new right turn lane onto Sandwich Road.

Moran says they are committed to avoiding the same issues that occurred during the Sagamore Bridge closure, and they want to keep the public well-informed about the infrastructure improvement.

The stakeholder group includes representatives from MassDOT, which has said the work will be performed almost exclusively at nighttime to minimize the impact on drivers.

Moran’s office says the group will begin meeting on February 12th. The Bourne Bridge Rotary project is expected to begin in March, take a break during the summer and be finished by the end of 2024.