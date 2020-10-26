You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Senate to Confirm Barrett for Court in Highly Partisan Vote

Senate to Confirm Barrett for Court in Highly Partisan Vote

October 26, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP)-A deeply torn Senate is set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Republicans are overpowering unified Democratic opposition to vote Monday on President Donald Trump’s nominee a week before Election Day.

Barrett’s confirmation was hardly in doubt as Senate Republicans seized the opportunity to install a third Trump justice, securing a conservative court majority for the foreseeable future.

With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats argue the winner of the November 3 election should choose the nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

By Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 