Senators Warren And Markey Announce Funding For Regional Projects

MASHPEE – Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren recently announced $4.4 million in federal funding for community health and education projects, building on previous funding announcements for a total of $8.1 million for projects on the Cape & Islands.

The new projects to receive funds will include aid for Cape Abilities as it replaces its transportation fleet with fully electric vans; operating room, acute care, and radiation equipment at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital; free health services for residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia patients; and artistic learning opportunities at the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown.

“Cape Cod’s elected and community leaders are dedicated to making the region a healthier, cleaner, safer, and more just place to live,” said Senator Markey. “I am proud to work with Senator Warren to bring important investments directly to Cape Communities and initiatives to further regional goals.”

Previously announced funding will go to supporting fishers with technical training through the Coonamessett Farm Foundation; staffing and equipment investments at Woodwell Climate Research Center; humpback whale research; harbor dredging at Edgartown Harbor; and the construction of a childcare facility for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.

“I fought alongside Senator Markey and Representative Keating to secure millions of dollars in federal funds to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges,” said Senator Warren. “And now, it’s great to announce more federal investments – this time, for community projects across the Cape.”

“From constructing a new childcare facility in Mashpee to funding that revitalizes our harbors and invests in Massachusetts fishers, we’re continuing to build a Cape and Islands that residents can be proud to call home,” she said.