Senior Advisor to Sen. Cyr Steps Down

BOSTON – The senior advisor to Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr has stepped down.

Leslie Sandberg’s final day in the Senator’s office was Tuesday.

Sandberg worked alongside Cyr since his first run for public office in 2016. She started as chief communications strategist for Cyr’s State Senate campaign and then joined his staff after he was elected.

Throughout her time in Cyr’s office, Sandberg was responsible for media strategy, complex public affairs issues, constituent services and stakeholder relationships.

“Leslie has been an invaluable resource for the constituents of the Cape & Islands District, and especially for me,” Cyr said.

“In this work, it’s often said that you’re only as good as your staff. Thanks to Leslie, we’ve been able to truly shine in ways that make a difference for Cape Codders and Islanders.”

Sandberg is opening the strategic communications firm Rose, Sandberg & Associates, which will be headquartered in Provincetown.

She is launching the firm with business partner Sally Rose, the former editor of the Provincetown Banner who has a longtime presence in Cape Cod media.

Sandberg said she is grateful for the opportunity to have helped Cyr become state senator and to work with him for the constituents on the Cape and Islands.

“I see this next move as an extension of public service – a way to help non-profits, businesses and future candidates with their goals to solve the problems we face and enhance the quality of life in our unique coastal community.”

During her thirty-year career in strategic communications and public policy, Sandberg has advised labor unions, non-profits, advocacy groups, political candidates and elected officials on how to handle public affairs issues, campaigns and manage crises.

“I wish her well in this next endeavor,” Cyr said. “I expect she will be active across the Cape & Islands for years to come.”