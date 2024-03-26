Falmouth Getting Ready for Senior Housing Lottery

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Housing Corporation is notifying residents that lottery applications are available for a senior housing lottery set to take place on Saturday, May 18 for units within the Scranton Main Apartments at 763 Main Street in Falmouth.

Located across the street from the Falmouth Senior Center, the 62-and-over development contains affordable one-bedroom units, with heat, electricity, and air conditioning included in the rent.

The units are conveniently close to public transit routes and within walking distance of the Falmouth Recreation Center and Falmouth Harbor, containing ample on-site amenities including a library, recreation room, and gathering space.

Some units are mobility accessible and sensory-accessible.

Income eligibility requirements apply, with an application deadline on Tuesday, April 16 at 5 pm.

To learn more, click here.