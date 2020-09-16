September is Massachusetts Flood Awareness Month

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker and state lawmakers have declared September as Flood Awareness Month, and the Massachusetts Coastal Coalition is working to educate residents.

Massachusetts has been subject to damages and losses due to flooding in the past, and coastal communities consistently have to deal with its impacts.

Beginning with a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the Fort Point Channel in Boston, nonprofit organizations will join state agencies and others in highlighting educational resources.

More information can be found on the Massachusetts Coastal Coalition’s website.