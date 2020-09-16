You are here: Home / NewsCenter / September is Massachusetts Flood Awareness Month

September is Massachusetts Flood Awareness Month

September 16, 2020

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker and state lawmakers have declared September as Flood Awareness Month, and the Massachusetts Coastal Coalition is working to educate residents.

Massachusetts has been subject to damages and losses due to flooding in the past, and coastal communities consistently have to deal with its impacts.

Beginning with a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the Fort Point Channel in Boston, nonprofit organizations will join state agencies and others in highlighting educational resources.

More information can be found on the Massachusetts Coastal Coalition’s website.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 