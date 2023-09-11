Seven Regional Tribes Receive EPA Grants For Climate Mitigation Planning

MASHPEE – Region 1 of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently awarded $1,285,120 in climate grants to seven New England tribes for climate mitigation efforts, including the Wampanoag of the Cape & Islands.

The funds are administered via the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG) program and will aid the development of strategies to reduce climate pollution and build clean energy economies for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head Aquinnah, Mohegan Tribe, Passamaquoddy Tribe at Indian Township, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Narraganset Indian Tribe, and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians in partnership with M’kmaq Nation and Passamaquoddy Tribe at Pleasant Point.

The regional award made up a portion of $25 million in CPRG awards given to tribal nations and consorts throughout the nation using funds made available by the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Congratulations to the seven of our 10 federally-recognized Tribes in New England for receiving almost $1.3 million to develop comprehensive strategies to address climate change, reduce local air pollution, and build clean energy economies in their Tribal Lands,” said David W. Cash, the EPA’s Regional Administrator for New England.

“Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Biden Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda, our Tribal Nations will be meaningfully engaged to ensure they benefit from the creation of good jobs, lower energy costs, and cleaner air through the climate pollution mitigation measures planned through these grants,” he said.

A national grant competition for $4.6 billion to support directives approved through the CPRG program is set to take place later this year.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter