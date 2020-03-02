Cape Cod Lawmakers Hold Annual Brunch

BARNSTABLE – Replacing the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges was one of the topics discussed last week at the seventh annual Cape Cod Legislative Brunch at the Barnstable Unitarian Church.

State Representatives Sarah Peake from Provincetown and Dylan Fernandes from Woods HOle presented their views on issues surrounding Barnstable County and the Islands and responded to comments and questions from constituents.

“We know that these bridges desperately need to be replace, they were created in the World War II era as a way to increase transportation,” said Fernandes.

“A lot has changed since then and the bridges clearly need an upgrade.”

Legislators at the brunch also discussed transportation issues across Cape Cod and the impacts they are having on locals and tourists.

“We are not going to be able to take the Rail Trail back from bicycle enthusiast, nor should we probably try to do that but I think if we can do some of the stuff we are looking to do with the Regional Transit Authority so we can have a coordinated transportation network,” said Peake.

“In other words if you could get on a bus that would take you to a rail head so that that way you could take rail into Boston, that would make a world of difference and if that became easier for people who live in the Mid-Cape area all the way to the Upper-Cape and for those of us who live on the Outer-Cape, there would be less cars on the road for our commute,” she said.

“Tthere would be less cars on the road slowing down the Peter Pan Bus or the Plymouth and Brockton busses, so really reliability in public transit is something that is going to be critically important.”

Peake said the North-South Rail Link, a proposed pair of tunnels that would connect Boston’s North Station and South Station, is moving along and that Governor Charlie Baker was in Washington recently discussing the issues with the U.S. Secretary of Transporation.

“I think that that’s going to be an important thing for us that will help take lots of vehicles off the road,” Peake said about the North-South Link.

Peake also said that she thinks many people should start transitioning toward more electric vehicles such as electric buses.

“There’s a lot of exciting stuff going on in transportation right now as well there should be,” Peake said.