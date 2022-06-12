Cape Cod Towns Get Money for Water Protection

YARMOUTH – A number of towns in the region were among recent recipients of $2,765,295 in grant funding awarded by the state for land and drinking water supply protection projects.

The money comes through the Drinking Water Supply Protection, Landscape Partnership, and Conservation Partnership Grant Programs.

The funds, administered by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, will help five municipalities protect land used for drinking water supply purposes.

The largest grant in the region went to the Town of Yarmouth which received $300,000 to support the Higgins Crowell Road Project and purchase a 9.66 acre area adjacent to a 107-acre parcel for well and drinking water supply protection.

The Harwich Conservation Trust received $85,000 for the Robbins Pond Conservation Project to protect the Robins Pond and Herring River watershed.

The Buzzards Bay Coalition received $85,000 for the Headwaters Bog Conservation Project to protect ecological and water resources and restore natural wetland habitat.

The Wellfleet Conservation Trust received $85,000 for the High Toss Conservation Project to protect the habitats of shorebirds and migratory birds.

The Mattapoisett Land Trust received $85,000 for the Alves Riverfront Conservation Project to protect 4.3 acres of coastal land along the tidal portion of the Mattapoisett River.

The Dennis Conservation Land Trust received $51,325 for the White Cedar Conservation Project to conserve upland pitch pine-oak forest.

“Land conservation and protection measures provide the Commonwealth with many benefits, such as safeguarding critical drinking water supplies, providing access to the natural world, increasing resiliency to climate change, and ensuring important habitat is protected,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card.

“The Baker-Polito Administration is proud to partner with municipalities, non-profit organizations, and other stakeholders to protect these lands, which will positively,” she said.

It will also help seven non-profit land trusts conserve open spaces and outdoor recreation areas, and help the Berkshire Natural Resources Council complete the Mt. Hunger Conservation Project in partnership with the Departments of Conservation and Recreation and Fish and Game.

Additionally, the Forward Bill proposed by Governor Charlie Baker would allow ARPA funding to be used to complement capital funds, which would include $232 million for park and trail assets, $64 million for clean water projects, and $4 million for open space acquisition.