Sewer Construction Resumes On Phinney’s Lane

November 30, 2023

Barnstable – The Town of Barnstable has resumed construction on Phinney’s Lane related to the Route 28 East Sewer Expansion Project, resulting in road closures from Wequaquet Lane to Great Marsh Road.

Robert B. Our, the Town’s contractor for the project, will be on-site Monday through Friday from about 7 am to 5 pm as weather permits until construction is complete.

Local and emergency traffic will be permitted during construction hours, with traffic control monitors on-site throughout the process, and recently paved sections of Phinney’s Lane will not be affected.

To learn more about the Route 28 East Sewer Expansion Project, click here.

