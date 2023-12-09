You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sewer Expansion Begins On West Main Street

December 9, 2023

CENTERVILLE – The Town of Barnstable has begun construction related to sewer expansion on West Main Street in Centerville from Route 28 to Strawberry Hill Road as part of the Town’s Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan.

Town contractor Robert B. Our will perform construction duties Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 5 pm as weather permits, during which time the section of road will be closed to most through traffic.

Local and emergency access will be permitted as work is ongoing, with traffic monitors onsite to direct traffic and assist motorists.

West Main Street businesses on the strip such as Rockland Trust, Lambert’s, and the Centerville Food Mart will remain accessible from Falmouth Road.

To learn more about the Route 28 East Sewer Expansion and the Town’s Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan, click here.

