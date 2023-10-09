Sewer Installation On Route 28 Suspended Until Wednesday

HYANNIS – Sewer installation along Route 28 is currently suspended through Tuesday, October 10, to observe the holiday break.

During this time the town’s contractor will continue to perform sewer-related construction along Wequaquet Lane from Phinney’s Lane to Strawberry Hill Road while sewer installation is halted.

One lane of alternating traffic will be open for commuters along Wequaqet Lane while work is underway.

Construction along Route 28 will resume on Wednesday, October 11.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, use caution, and follow postage signage while traveling through construction areas.