You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sewer Installation On Route 28 Suspended Until Wednesday

Sewer Installation On Route 28 Suspended Until Wednesday

October 9, 2023

HYANNIS – Sewer installation along Route 28 is currently suspended through Tuesday, October 10, to observe the holiday break.

During this time the town’s contractor will continue to perform sewer-related construction along Wequaquet Lane from Phinney’s Lane to Strawberry Hill Road while sewer installation is halted.

One lane of alternating traffic will be open for commuters along Wequaqet Lane while work is underway.

Construction along Route 28 will resume on Wednesday, October 11.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, use caution, and follow postage signage while traveling through construction areas.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 