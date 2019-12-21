Shark Expert Dr. Skomal Speaking at Nantucket Hotel

NANTUCKET–“Living with Sharks,” a free panel, will be held at the Nantucket Hotel and Resort on December 30.

The panel will feature Dr. Greg Skomal, a great white shark expert and the Chief Shark Scientist for the Massachusetts Department of Marine Fisheries.

Skomal will go into why the coast of Cape Cod sees plenty of white sharks, and how residents can learn to live with–not against–the creatures.

A panel on the presence of the green crab, a detrimental predator to local fisheries and marine habitats, will also be held at the hotel on the same day. President and CEO of the New England Aquarium Vikki Spruill will be the featured speaker at that event, titled “Act Locally, Think Globally.”

Both events begin at 3 p.m.