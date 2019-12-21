You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Shark Expert Dr. Skomal Speaking at Nantucket Hotel

December 21, 2019

NANTUCKET–“Living with Sharks,” a free panel, will be held at the Nantucket Hotel and Resort on December 30.

The panel will feature Dr. Greg Skomal, a great white shark expert and the Chief Shark Scientist for the Massachusetts Department of Marine Fisheries.

Skomal will go into why the coast of Cape Cod sees plenty of white sharks, and how residents can learn to live with–not against–the creatures.

A panel on the presence of the green crab, a detrimental predator to local fisheries and marine habitats, will also be held at the hotel on the same day. President and CEO of the New England Aquarium Vikki Spruill will be the featured speaker at that event, titled “Act Locally, Think Globally.”

Both events begin at 3 p.m.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


