CHATHAM – A virtual “Stars of Shark Week” event will be hosted by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and Discovery Channel on Wednesday, July 7.

Shark scientist Dr. Greg Skomal will be joined by naturalist Joe Romeiro and marine biologist Vicky Vásquez during the free event, which will feature shark stories, footage, and more.

The event is free, but registration is required. It will begin at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s website by clicking here.