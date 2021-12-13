Shepley Wood Products Announces Merger With Kodiak Business Partners

HYANNIS – Local building materials provider Shepley Wood Products Inc recently announced that it is merging with Kodiak Business Partners of Highland Ranch, Colorado.

Kodiak Business Partners is an acquisition firm comprised of over thirty legacy companies in the building material supply sector.

Due to the decentralized nature of Kodiak’s business group, Shepley will retain its name and all of its staff, with no jobs being outsourced according to Shepley’s announcement.

“We appreciate Kodiak’s sensitivity to local markets and local decision making to drive best results for customers and employees alike, by keeping business on a very personal level,” said President Tony Shepley.

“We considered many options while looking for a business partner, and Kodiak really showed themselves to be the obvious choice to maintain and grow the relationships we have created with our customers, our employees, and our community. We are excited for the future, and after 44 years in the business, our next chapter opens,” he said.

Shepley Wood Products has locations in Hyannis, Nantucket and Wellfleet.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter