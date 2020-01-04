You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Shepley Wood Products Donates $4,000 to the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Foundation Fund

January 4, 2020

YARMOUTH – Shepley Wood Products has donated $4,000 to the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Foundation Fund.

The donation is the largest ever received by the non-profit foundation and the money will go toward signature foundation programs such as Sandy Neck for Vets, Wags for Tags, and the Corporal NGX Young Marines.

The Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Fund is designed to support local military families in need of financial assistance, wounded warriors and their families.

For further information on the foundation, visit Cplngx.com.

About Luke Leitner

Luke Leitner grew up in Watertown Massachusetts and now lives in West Yarmouth on the Cape. He has been a part of the news team in the CapeCod.com News Center since the spring of 2019. He studied business communications at Western New England University.


