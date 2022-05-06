Shop Local Day On Hyannis Main Street This Saturday

HYANNIS – As the cap to National Small Business Week, Saturday will mark Shop Local Day on Hyannis Main Street.

The annual event has celebrated the importance of local businesses for Cape Cod’s economy for 14 years, says Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District Executive Director Elizabeth Wurfbain.

“The downtowns are treasures. Around the world the downtown is where people want to be, and want to visit and live. And if you travel then that’s what makes a place interesting and have heart,” said Wurfbain.

Wurfbain added that money spent locally stays in the local economy, furthering infrastructure improvements through taxes as well as increasing the likelihood nonprofits and other local organizations receive donations.

“These local businesses happen to also save money for the community. They pay more taxes, they hire more local people, they give more to the local charities. And when you develop in a downtown vertically—shop on top of shop—it’s less expensive for the municipality to develop and it’s also a better tax base. It’s better all around.”

Multiple stores along main street will have special sales and collector’s buttons will be handed out in honor of the day.

The full list of stores offering sales or special events on Saturday can be found here.