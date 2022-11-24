Shoppers Hunt for Deals, but Inflation Makes Bargains Elusive

NEW YORK (AP) – Consumers holding out for big deals–and some much-needed relief from soaring costs on just about everything–may be disappointed as they head into the busiest shopping season of the year.

While retailers are advertising sales of 50%, 60%, and 70% off everything from TVs to gadgets, many items will still cost more than they did last year because of inflation and finding a true bargain may prove to be a challenge.

From September through October, shoppers paid roughly 18% more for electronics and appliances than they did a year ago, according to analytics company DataWeave. For toys, they paid nearly 3% more.

By Anne D’Innocenzio and Cora Lewis, Associated Press