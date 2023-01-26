Shuttered Bourne Visitor Info Booth Granted 8 Month Demolition Delay

BOURNE – Bourne Historical Commission voted 6-0 to grant a 8 month demolition delay for the shuttered Bourne Visitor Information Booth by the Cape-side rotary.

Bourne resident Jack MacDonald, who helped spearhead the effort, said the decision gives time for volunteers to raise funds to get the historic building refurbished and moved to another location, as well as acquire any necessary permitting.

“The Bourne VFW has expressed interest in it and is working with the Historic Commission, and if permitting is possible then it will be picked up and moved less than a mile up the road and repurposed as a thrift shop,” said MacDonald.

For the VFW to take possession of the booth, an approved application with the town and funding article would need to be OK’d by voters at May’s town meeting.

“If we get a positive vote, then funds would be available in July. So in the meantime we are going to work on estimates. It needs windows, it needs some cosmetic work, but the bones are good,” said MacDonald.

The booth was to be demolished by Cumberland Farms, which owns the property and intends to build a gas station and convenience store on the site.

The decision does not prevent a gas station from being built, but does protect the booth from being demolished for the 8 month period.