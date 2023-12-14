Significant Drought Reported Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket

OAK BLUFFS – Following two months of little rainfall, low groundwater levels since June, and atypical temperatures, the state has designated a Level 2-Significant Drought for Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

The designation comes despite record rainfall in other parts of the state this year.

“After receiving record rainfall in Western and Central Massachusetts this year, one thing is clear – no two regions are the same. We have declared a drought in the Islands because the area has not replenished its groundwater sources, unlike the rest of the state,” said EEA Secretary Tepper in a statement.

“Drought conditions have lasting impacts. It will be difficult to return to normal conditions as we experience more frequent, longer droughts. We encourage everyone to do their part and be mindful of water use.”

Cape Cod remains at normal conditions.

During Level 2 Drought, state officials urge residents and businesses to minimize overall water use and follow any local restrictions.