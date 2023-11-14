Sipson Island Trust Starting “Un-development”

ORLEANS – Three homes were demolished on Sipson Island recently as plans to “undevelop” the 24-acre area in Pleasant Bay continues.

Debris was taken away by a barge in preparation for a large-scale project to return the island to a pre-colonial state.

The island is owned by the Sipson Island Trust nonprofit, which purchased the land in 2020. Work is expected to continue through December.

The island has been closed to visitors while the work is carried out.

Officials with a nonprofit said they hope to see the island become a refuge for wildlife in addition to a natural resource for the community.