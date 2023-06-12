Six Local Non-Profits Receive Charitable Grants

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors recently announced that they were able to help six local housing non-profits access $6,000 in grant funding from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors Charitable Foundftion to address housing instability on the Cape and Islands.

The foundation awards grants to non-profit organizations that association members work with to help those in need throughout the state.

Six individual grants of $1,000 were given to Belonging to Each Other in Falmouth, Champ Homes in Hyannis, the Harwich Ecumenical Council for Homeless, the Homeless Prevention Council in Orleans, The Lily House in Wellfleet, and Vineyard House in Vineyard Haven.

Belonging to Each Other provides transitional housing for adults experiencing homelessness during the winter.

Champ Homes provides housing, mentorship, and vocational opportunities for homeless adults and those nearing homelessness.

The Harwich Ecumenical Council aims to develop solutions for families and children experiencing homelessness in Harwich and adjacent communities.

The Homeless Prevention Council provides personalized resources and solutions for those nearing homelessness.

The Lily House provides hospice care for terminally ill patients in the region at no cost to the patients.

The Vineyard House provides housing for men and women in the early stages of recovery from alcohol and drug abuse.

The Massachusetts Association of Realtors Charitable Foundation has awarded over $500,000 in grant funding to non-profit organizations since being founded in 1991.

To learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter